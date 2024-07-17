Dharana Capital invests ₹400 crore in Urban Company

Dharana Capital, an India-focused investment firm, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of shares worth over ₹400 crore ($50 million) in UrbanClap Technologies Private Ltd. (Urban Company ) through a ‘significant’ secondary transaction. “The shares were acquired from employees and other shareholders, making this transaction the largest ESOP liquidity in Urban Company’s history,” the company said in a statement. Vamsi Duvvuri, Founder and Managing Partner, Dharana Capital, will join the board of Urban Company as a Non-Executive Director, it added. Mr. Duvvuri in a statement said “Urban Company, with its full-stack approach and focus on partner enablement, has built a strong, capital efficient and durable business in a challenging local services market.” “We remain deeply impressed with the focus and execution of the company’s founders and team. We look forward to continuing to support them in their endeavor to build a long-lasting institution,” he added. Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO and Co-founder, Urban Company, said Mr Duvvuri had been a strong partner to Urban Company for a long time, and the company would look forward to working with him even more closely in the future.

