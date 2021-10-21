Dhani Services raises ₹1,200 crore

MUMBAI

21 October 2021 21:52 IST

Dhani Services Ltd.,a transactional finance and primary healthcare platform, said it has raised an equity of ₹1,200 crore by divesting 9% stake. The leading investor in the equity raise is General Catalyst which has invested Rs. 375 crore.

Ribbit Capital has also invested in this round, the company said. The founder of Dhani has also invested ₹375 crore alongside the other investors in the preferential round.

Advertising

Advertising