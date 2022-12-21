DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on viscose fibre from Indonesia

December 21, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the levy of anti-dumping duty (ADD) on viscose staple fibre imported from Indonesia.

In a notification dated December 19, the DGTR recommended a levy of $0.512 / kg as ADD.

It said that based on its recommendation, the Central government withdrew ADD on imports of viscose staple fibre in August last year.

While imports from China remained low, data showed that imports from Indonesia were increasing rapidly post expiry of duty in August 2021. The imports in July 2022 were at an all time high since the last four years when compared with monthly basis.

“Having examined likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry in the event of expiry of measures, the Authority considers it appropriate to recommend continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of the product under consideration from Indonesia. However, continuation of anti-dumping duty is not recommended on imports of product under consideration from China PR,” it said.

The Southern India Mills’ Association has urged the Central government to reject the recommendation.

Apart from this, India has imposed anti-dumping duty on stainless steel tube imports from China.

