DGFT sets up helpdesk 

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has set up a helpdesk for the export-import community in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The helpdesk has been operationalised to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues related to India’s international trade with immediate effect, a DGFT communication on Friday said. The Department of Commerce and DGFT are also monitoring the status and related difficulties faced by stakeholders on Russia-Ukraine trade related issues, it said.

The DGFT and FT(CIS) Division of the Department will also organise a video conference every Monday with concerned exporters, importers and other trade stakeholders.


