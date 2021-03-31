DGFT extends deadline for implementing Track and Trace system for drugs

HYDERABAD

Follows representation from Pharmexcil on difficulties faced by member-exporters

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has extended by one year the deadline for implementation of the Track and Trace system for export of drug formulations.

A notification in this regard said the implementation date, which was April 1, 2021, is being extended to April 1, 2022.

“The date for implementation of Track and Trace system for export of drug formulations with respect to maintaining the Parent-Child relationship in packaging levels and its uploading on Central portal has been extended till 01.04.2022 for both SSI and non-SSI manufactured drugs,” it said.

Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India Director General Ravi Udaya Bhaskar said Pharmexcil had highlighted to the Department of Commerce the difficulties expressed by member-exporters in implementing the Track and Trace system and their request for extension of the timeline.

“DGFT has kindly considered the request and issued a public notice extending the date of implementation up to April 1, 2022,” he said in a communication to the members.