DGCA, BCAS weak links within Indian aviation, says Kaul

December 02, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

While India holds third rank in the domestic aviation market and 18th internationally showing the huge potential for Indian carriers to ascend the rankings, there are weak links in the form of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) & Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) within the Indian aviation framework, said Kapil Kaul, CEO & Director, of Center for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) India and a noted civil aviation analyst.

“As the government undertakes the monumental task of reshaping Air India and with Indigo’s fleet expansion, the mandate is clear, strengthening these governmental bodies is imperative,” he said while addressing at a function to mark the 119th Birth Anniversary of the father of Indian civil aviation JRD Tata in Mumbai.

“In the unfolding narrative of India’s aviation journey, the government must script daring reforms to ensure a smooth flight into the future,” he said.

Stating that the government’s bold restructuring of Air India stands out as a landmark reform, steering Indian aviation into its most promising decade, he said “As we stand on the threshold of the most promising decade for Indian aviation, poised to conquer international markets, the statistics narrate a compelling story.”

Over the 15 years leading to FY2019, international passenger numbers at Indian airports witnessed a remarkable 10.0% CAGR surge, reaching an impressive 69.5 million—4.2 times higher than the 2004 figures, Mr. Kaul said

JRD Tata Memorial Trust, marked the 119th birth anniversary of JRD Tata with a unique celebration, paying tribute to his legacy and remembering his contribution in revolutionizing aviation in India.

Speaking at the event, M. P. Mascarenhas, Chairman, JRD Tata Memorial Trust and who formerly headed Air India said, “JRD Tata’s impact spans across aviation, engineering, manufacturing, technology, software services, and cosmetics.”

“His ventures in diverse sectors instilled confidence in India, empowering the nation to add value on a large scale and realize his visionary dreams. At the JRD Tata Memorial Trust, we take pride in continuing the tradition of celebrating and honoring the exceptional talents in India’s civil aviation industry,” he added.

Ramesh Mamidala, Head Cargo, Air India Ltd. said, “As Air India takes flight under the visionary leadership of the Tata Group, our commitment soars to new heights in reshaping the freight and cargo landscape across India and beyond.”

“Recent strategic initiatives mark the beginning of a transformative journey, amplifying Air India’s standing as a major cargo carrier while fortifying the nation’s cargo ecosystem. Our focus extends beyond borders, contributing to the evolution of a streamlined air cargo supply chain that propels India’s exports forward,” he added.