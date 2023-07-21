DGCA allows Go First to restart flights with conditions

July 21, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Aviation industry regulator DGCA on Friday granted Go First conditional approval to resume flight operations setting aside its initial concerns that had emerged following a safety audit.

Key among the pre-conditions laid out by the DGCA is the requirement that the airline conduct a test flight with each of its aircraft before pressing them into commercial operations.

It also said, “scheduled flight operations can be commenced only after the availability of the required interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the DGCA”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline will be able to commence sale of tickets, which was barred by the DGCA, only after its flight schedule has been approved by the regulator.

The DGCA has also said that restart of flights will be subject to the outcome of proceedings before the insolvency court, the National Company Law Tribunal, as well as the Delhi High Court, which is hearing petitions from various lessors challenging a moratorium that prevents them from repossessing the leased aircraft over non-payment of dues.

The airline plans to resume operations with 15 aircraft and 114 flights. The DGCA had earlier conducted an audit of Go First’s facilities and made several observations including on the shortage of pilots and availability of spares, as well as on the cash-strapped carrier’s plans to process refunds to passengers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.