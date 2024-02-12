DGAQA approves making Airbus C295 detailed parts, assemblies in India

February 12, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Hyderabad

Airbus Defence and Space (ADS) quality management system for the C295 aircraft has received Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) approval to produce detailed parts and sub-assemblies in India.

It is a significant step in the comprehensive quality assurance roadmap agreed between ADS and DGAQA for the C295 Make in India programme, in close collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL). ADS is working with TASL to produce detailed parts and sub-assemblies at various locations in India.

DGAQA Sanjay Chawla presented the certificate of approval on Monday to ADS CEO Michael Schoellhorn and TASL Head-Aerostructures and Aeroengines Masood Hussainy at the C295 main components assembly facility in Hyderabad, Airbus said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This certification demonstrates the continuing trust and confidence of DGAQA in Airbus quality standards. All detailed parts for the C295 will be manufactured in India under exacting Airbus quality standards,” said Jorge Tamarit Degenhardt, VP - Head of C295 India Programme, ADS.

In September 2021, India had formalised the acquisition of 56 Airbus C295 aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force (IAF) legacy AVRO fleet. Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in ‘fly-away’ condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain. The remaining 40 will be manufactured and assembled by TASL in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.

The first C295 aircraft was delivered to the IAF in September 2023. The certification is part of the programme involving the full development of a complete industrial ecosystem - from production of detailed parts to assembly, test, delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft, Airbus said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.