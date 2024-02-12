GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DGAQA approves making Airbus C295 detailed parts, assemblies in India

February 12, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Director General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance Sanjay Chawla (centre) presenting the certificate to Airbus Defence and Space CEO Michael Schoellhornof (right) and TASL Head-Aerostructures and Aeroengines Masood Hussainy at the C295 main components assembly facility in Hyderabad on Monday. 

Director General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance Sanjay Chawla (centre) presenting the certificate to Airbus Defence and Space CEO Michael Schoellhornof (right) and TASL Head-Aerostructures and Aeroengines Masood Hussainy at the C295 main components assembly facility in Hyderabad on Monday.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Airbus Defence and Space (ADS) quality management system for the C295 aircraft has received Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) approval to produce detailed parts and sub-assemblies in India.

It is a significant step in the comprehensive quality assurance roadmap agreed between ADS and DGAQA for the C295 Make in India programme, in close collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL). ADS is working with TASL to produce detailed parts and sub-assemblies at various locations in India.

DGAQA Sanjay Chawla presented the certificate of approval on Monday to ADS CEO Michael Schoellhorn and TASL Head-Aerostructures and Aeroengines Masood Hussainy at the C295 main components assembly facility in Hyderabad, Airbus said in a release.

“This certification demonstrates the continuing trust and confidence of DGAQA in Airbus quality standards. All detailed parts for the C295 will be manufactured in India under exacting Airbus quality standards,” said Jorge Tamarit Degenhardt, VP - Head of C295 India Programme, ADS.

In September 2021, India had formalised the acquisition of 56 Airbus C295 aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force (IAF) legacy AVRO fleet. Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in ‘fly-away’ condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain. The remaining 40 will be manufactured and assembled by TASL in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.

The first C295 aircraft was delivered to the IAF in September 2023. The certification is part of the programme involving the full development of a complete industrial ecosystem - from production of detailed parts to assembly, test, delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft, Airbus said.

Related Topics

aerospace / defence contract / defence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.