Development bank needed to support low-cost funding: APP

‘Banks should change attitude to infra projects: power producers’

The Association of Power Producers (APP) has demanded setting up of a development bank to meet the long-term and low-cost funding needs of infrastructure sectors such as power, that are reeling under stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With IDBI/ ICICI/ IDFC converting to commercial banks, there is a need for separate and specialised development financing institutions and supporting framework for long-term, low-cost funding needs of the infra sector. This will also enable achieving the investment of ₹102 trillion over the next five years as per the National Infrastructure Plan,” APP director general Ashok Khurana said in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which was reviewed by The Hindu.

“Between Dec. 2018 and May 2020, RBI reduced the repo rate by 250 bps, but this has not been transmitted to borrowers. Banks have not been commensurate in reducing their one-year MCLR. There is a need to have seamless transmission of repo rate reduction to reduction of Rate of Interest (RoI),” APP said in the letter also addressed to P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last month, Ms. Sitharaman held a series of press conferences to explain the benefits of the ₹20 lakh crore package for various segments, including infrastructure.

“In spite of all these efforts, a larger section of the economy including infrastructure sector has been struggling to keep up against the impact of extended lockdown,” said the letter.

APP said that the attitude of the banking sector towards infrastructure projects needed to change.

