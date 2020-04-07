Developers sitting on ₹3.7 lakh cr. in unsold inventory

The COVID-19 spread in India has added to the woes of the real estate sector, which is saddled with huge unsold inventory.

The January-March quarter of 2020 has witnessed an increase in unsold inventory as launches outpaced sales by a significant margin.

Unsold inventory increased from 4,42,228 units in the last quarter of 2019 to 4,55,351 units in the first quarter of 2020, according to a report by JLL.

In this period, Mumbai surpassed Delhi NCR to become the market with the maximum quantum as well as value of unsold inventory, the real estate consulting firm said. “Across the top seven cities, developers are sitting on an unsold inventory worth ₹3.7 lakh crore at the end of March 2020,” JLL said.

“An assessment of years to sell (YTS) reveals that the expected time to liquidate this stock has increased marginally from 3.2 years in the last quarter of 2019 to 3.3 years in Q1 2020. With anticipated slower sales in the coming quarters, the time to sell is likely to increase,” it said. “Having said this, the RBI’s intervention to provide a 3-month moratorium on all term loans by financial institutions will alleviate short-term liquidity concerns and help developers survive in these uncertain times,” it added.

Despite the concerns of the outbreak of COVID-19 in many countries, the January to March quarter saw a 3% increase in new launches of residential units compared to the same period last year.

Out of total new launches of 40,574 units in the top seven markets, Mumbai and Bengaluru accounted for nearly 60% of the overall launches during the quarter.

JLL said a rebound in India’s residential property market will be influenced by the intensity, spread and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said homebuyers deferred their purchase decisions due to the evolving situation around COVID-19, which led to sales declining by nearly 30% in the January-March quarter year-on-year. “The impact of the ongoing pandemic on business activities has become more prominent since the beginning of March 2020,” the report added.

The situation is likely to aggravate the liquidity challenges faced by developers and restrict new launches for some time after normal business conditions are restored, it added.