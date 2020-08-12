Deutsche Bank adds ₹2,700 cr. into India arm

Deutsche Bank announced a fresh capital infusion of ₹2,700 crore into its India operations to fund its growth plans.
With this, the total capital deployed in India branches has now increased to ₹18,200 crore.
Subsequently, capital adequacy ratio has further strengthened to well above the minimum required. As at March 31, 2020, capital adequacy stood at 14.93%, it said.
In early 2019 the bank had infused ₹3, 800 crore in the India branch operations.
“The incremental capital being injected into our India franchise is a strong validation of our confidence in our business model and potential in this country, and is demonstrative of our intent to further deepen our presence here,” said Kaushik Shaparia, chief country officer, Deutsche Bank India.
“The recent months have thrown up opportunities for us to work ever more closely with our clients and support them with best-in-class services and advice in steering through the current operating environment,” he added.
This capital will be used to support the further expansion of Deutsche Bank India across all of its businesses – Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and International Private Banking – which have been consistently growing over the years.
