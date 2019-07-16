Dentsu Aegis acquires majority stake in Ugam

Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired a majority stake in India-based Ugam, a data and analytics company serving both business-to-business and business-to- consumer enterprises for an unspecified amount.

Ugam will join Merkle, a data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency and part of Dentsu Aegis Network. With more than 1,800 employees in India, U.S., and Australia, Ugam represents one of the largest transactions in Merkle’s history.

The business will now become Ugam, a Merkle Company, led by Sunil Mirani, co-founder and chief executive officer, reporting to Craig Dempster, president, Merkle Americas.

Reporting structures for the rest of the management team of Ugam will remain unchanged, as they and the rest of the senior leaders will play a key role in the growth plans of the company.

“Ugam is vital to the execution of Merkle’s multi-year analytics strategy of creating a scaled on- and offshore shared analytics service across Dentsu Aegis Network.” said Craig Dempster, president, Merkle Americas in a statement.