Demerger: Kesoram to seek shareholders’ nod

Kesoram Industries Ltd. (KIL) will seek the nod of its shareholders, secured and unsecured creditors, separately, for the proposed scheme of demerging its tyre business, as directed by the National Company Law Tribunal.

Its main lines of business are cement and tyres. The company is now planning to spin off the tyre business, which functions under the name of Birla Tyres. “These are two distinct lines of business, with different nature of risks and competition necessitating different management approaches and focus. Moreover, the competitive dynamics of these businesses are also different, the company said in its rationale for the decision. The loss-making firm (₹254.3 crore in 2018-19), posted its first quarterly net profit at ₹20.8 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, making this the first net profit in 10 quarters.

The improved performance came through cost savings and efficient logistics, according to the firm.

KIL’s debt now stands at ₹2,950 crore. “The separation of the tyre business would bring significant benefits to both the businesses,” it said. These would be through dedicated management focus and accelerated growth for the tyre business and access to varied sources of funds for the rapid growth of both businesses.