Demands of hotels on GST on food items being studied: Finance Minister

A Group of Ministers is studying the demands of the hotel industry regarding Goods and Services Tax (GST) on various food items, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Coimbatore on Thursday.

When asked about the claims of one of the leading restaurant owners in Coimbatore on Wednesday that different food items, such as sweets, savouries, and bakery products, served at a hotel attract different rates, she said the hotel owners’ association had also submitted its demands and these were studied by the Group of Ministers for the past year. It had submitted its status report and would submit its recommendations, she said.

So far, in the last seven years, all decisions taken at the GST Council had the consensus of the Ministers of all the States who participated, and except one earlier issue, there was no opposition to the decisions.

