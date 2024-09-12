GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Demands of hotels on GST on food items being studied: Finance Minister

A Group of Ministers has submitted a status report and will submit recommendations, she says

Updated - September 12, 2024 08:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the media during a press meet in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the media during a press meet in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Group of Ministers is studying the demands of the hotel industry regarding Goods and Services Tax (GST) on various food items, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Coimbatore on Thursday.

When asked about the claims of one of the leading restaurant owners in Coimbatore on Wednesday that different food items, such as sweets, savouries, and bakery products, served at a hotel attract different rates, she said the hotel owners’ association had also submitted its demands and these were studied by the Group of Ministers for the past year. It had submitted its status report and would submit its recommendations, she said.

So far, in the last seven years, all decisions taken at the GST Council had the consensus of the Ministers of all the States who participated, and except one earlier issue, there was no opposition to the decisions.

Published - September 12, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / restaurant and catering / economy, business and finance / taxes and duties

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.