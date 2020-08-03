Demand returns, 60% of our outlets are up and running: Roca MD

03 August 2020 22:57 IST

Positive growth in Q1 despite hit in sales in March; expect pre-COVID demand levels by Sept.: Roca MD

The Indian subsidiary of Spanish sanitaryware maker Roca used to invest ₹100 crore on capex every year. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected its business. However, the company expects to bounce back by October and its expansion plan is on track, K.E. Ranganathan, MD, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt. Ltd. said in an interview. Edited excerpts:

How was your company’s performance prior to COVID-19, in the first quarter?

Our financial year is the calendar year. For CY2019, we registered a revenue of ₹1,350 crore, including exports, and recorded a robust 16% growth. For the first quarter January-March 2020, the company registered an overall growth of 2% in revenue in spite of COVID-19 disruptions during second half of March 2020.

How did you manage to register growth while most players reported a huge decline in Q1?

Parryware recorded 8% revenue growth in Q1 on the back of several market led initiatives. Key ones included new products (which account for 20% of revenue), trade loyalty programs, market development activities, new showrooms, deeper penetration into rural India, tie-ups with all key developers and builders, consumer-led promotions and plumbing technician friendly practices.

Advertising

Advertising

Tell us about the challenges faced during the lockdown?

When COVID-19 attacked India, we had to shut all our factories, warehouses and offices from March 23.We lost sales for the last week of March 2020 as dispatches could not happen due to lockdown. In spite of this, we ended the quarter Jan.-March 2020 on a positive growth of 2%, overall. April was a washout for everyone.During May, we re-started our engine and ended with 40% recovery of pre-COVID-19 levels. June was much better with more markets opening up.

Do you see demand bouncing back?

With over 60% of our 15,000 outlets re-opening, we could see the demand coming back strongly. We re-started manufacturing with all safety norms. Overall, we see demand for our brands to touch 100% of pre-COVID levels by September. We are confident of returning to growth in revenue by October/November as festival season ushers in more demand.