Demand for TMT bars set to rise due to emphasis on building quality, sustainable infra

December 21, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

The domestic demand for TMT bars would continue to rise in the future, buoyed by the government’s thrust on building quality and sustainable infrastructure, an Industry executive said.

“As the construction industry in India continues to evolve, the upward trajectory in the use of TMT bars is expected to persist, driving advancements in building technology and contributing to the development of resilient and sustainable infrastructure across the nation,” Shashikant Agarwal, managing director, Sri Navdurga Billets said in a statement.

India consumed 50.3 million tonnes (MT) of TMT bars in FY23, up from 46 MT in the previous fiscal. All leading domestic manufacturers produce TMT bars and they collectively produced 51 MT TMT bars in FY23 compared with 47.2 MT in FY22.

“The construction industry is increasingly turning to TMT bars to meet the evolving structural needs. TMT bars, known for their superior strength, durability, and earthquake-resistant properties, have become the material of choice for engineers and builders across India, mainly due to the numerous advantages that TMT bars offer over traditional reinforcement materials,” he said.

With India being prone to seismic activities, the earthquake-resistant properties of TMT bars have become a crucial consideration for builders. The ability of TMT bars to absorb and dissipate seismic energy makes them an essential component in ensuring the structural integrity of buildings during earthquakes, he added.

“We are excited to see the increasing recognition of TMT bars in the construction industry. Our TMT bars are engineered to meet the highest standards of strength, durability, and sustainability, making them an ideal choice for builders and developers,” Mr. Agarwal said.