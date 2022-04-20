Demand for small farm machinery indicates changing dynamics in farming: VST Tillers Tractors CEO
JUST IN
- 4 mins Demand for small farm machinery indicates changing dynamics in farming: VST Tillers Tractors CEO
- 16 mins Cement prices may go up by ₹25-50 per bag in April: Crisil
- 26 mins Cheap Indian wheat faces quality checks, high freight cost for Egypt export
- 30 mins Prescribed rollout obligations easy, fair, in sync with global 5G norms: TRAI official
- 59 mins Govt to tweak rules for e-commerce portals
- 1 hr We will invest over ₹10,000 crore in Bengal over next decade, says Gautam Adani
- 3 hrs Markets bounce back after 5-day rout; Sensex jumps 574 points
- 3 hrs Rupee surges 29 paise to close at 76.21 against U.S. dollar
- HDFC to sell 10% equity in HDFC Capital to ADIA for ₹184 crore
- Sensex jumps 324 points in early trade
- Netflix shares drop 25% after it loses 200K subscribers
- ‘India could meet Sri Lanka fate if freebie culture persists’
- Reliance Brands to acquire 51% stake in AJSK
- Haryana affordable housing model the best, says Signature Global chief
- Ukraine conflict to test resilience of global financial system: IMF