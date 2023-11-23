HamberMenu
Demand for natural diamond jewellery seen rising during the upcoming wedding season

November 23, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
SURAT : GUJARAT : 29/06/2023 : (THIS PICTURES FOR SPOTLIGHT STORY OF MAHESH LANGA) Diamond workers at SRK Diamond Unit in Surat on Tuesday June 27, 2023. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Real natural diamonds seem to have emerged as favourites for the upcoming wedding season starting from the last week of November till mid-December, according to jewellers and trade officials. 

“Wedding jewellery purchases account for about 60% of diamond jewellery sales in India and across the world. Indian millennials and GenZ are very clear that mined diamonds are a true reflection of real and rare love just like their counterparts in the U.S. and China-Hong Kong,” said Vipul Shah, Chairman, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) in a statement.

He said while real diamonds have become more affordable with a 25 to 30% reduction in prices, gold prices have moved up 21% year-on-year due to geopolitical factors and this has gone in favour of diamonds.

According to jewellers though gold-loving consumers are buying traditional gold jewellery there are more diamonds and coloured gemstones in the ornaments.

“Diamonds and the fashion world are interwoven. Indian millennials and GenZ are aware of international trends that are prevailing during the Thanksgiving season in the U.S. So they are opting for jewellery with fancy yellow or coloured diamonds; as well as fancy shapes such as pear, oval and round shapes,” said Ajesh Mehta, Director, Dianco, wholesalers of rough & polished diamond and Dnavin, which is into wholesale certified diamonds.

“The big wedding season in the pandemic-free year will see a paradigm shift in terms of more trend-setting, alluring and appealing diamond jewellery,” he added.

Other jewellery retailers such as Titan-Tanishq, Kalyan and Malabar are also quite upbeat and their current promotional campaigns are all about celebrities and weddings.

Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “We have seen a growth of 30% plus on natural diamond sales due to demand for wedding jewellery as well as gifting for the wedding season. Young generation is preferring natural diamond jewellery to reflect their powerful personality and versatility for the modern times.”

According to trade officials diamond jewellery consumption has increased 8 to 15% in the last 12 months across India.

A consumer-trend report released by China’s biggest jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook (CTF) highlights that natural diamonds are considered a more valuable purchase than lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) by 74% of consumers surveyed in both regions. 

Consumers, particularly from the Tier 1 & 2 cities of the mainland, showed greater inclination to buy natural diamond jewellery.

De Beers Forevermark, which sees close to half of its sales coming from South India, is expecting double-digit growth in sales during the festive to wedding season in end-2023, an official said.

