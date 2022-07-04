Demand for intelligent washing machines doubled in last 6 months: Flipkart

The trend has been visible in the last six months, but it gained momentum with the onset of monsoons, the company said

The trend has been visible in the last six months, but it gained momentum with the onset of monsoons, the company said

The demand for washing machines with intelligent features has doubled in the last six months compared to the same period last year, reported home-grown e-commerce firm, Flipkart on Monday.

The trend has been visible in the last six months, but it gained momentum with the onset of monsoons, the company said.

While metros and tier-1 cities were the initial adopters, it’s the tier-3 and beyond cities such as Godavari, Chittoor, Anantapur and Muzaffarpur, which are now seeing increased customer demand for washing machines with intelligent features such as in-built water heater, steam, Wi-fi, zero pressure fill technology are gaining popularity, as per Flipkart.

Hari Kumar, Vice President - Large Appliances at Flipkart said, “Customers’ preferences have greatly evolved over the past three years, and they are looking at intelligent appliances that can help make their lives easier.

Features such as an in-built water heater, hard water wash, and zero pressure fill technology were best suited for Indian conditions as they offered a superior cleaning experience to customers, claimed the e-tailer.

According to a market insight report released by Flipkart, some 40% of its customers have been opting for affordable payment constructs such as prexo (product exchange) and No Cost EMIs to acquire intelligent appliances.