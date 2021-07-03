‘Demand for factory, store, home upkeep rises’

MUMBAI

03 July 2021 22:36 IST

COVID curbs shifted our focus: SILA MD

Demand for facility management is seen rising in the industrial, warehousing and residential segments at a time when offices are yet to open fully due to the ongoing restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said a top company executive.

“After the onset of the pandemic, we began focusing on the residential and industrial and warehousing segments to cater to the demand from these sectors,” said Sahil Vora, founder and MD, SILA, a realty platform. “We have been able to diversify our revenue mix as we crept back up to pre-COVID levels.”

“Manufacturing, warehousing and residential segments now account for 55% of our facility management business. The percentage will rebalance once offices reopen; however we expect the demand from the industrial and residential sectors to stay strong,” he added.

The services vertical of SILA currently manages more than 70 million sq. ft of assets across India with a staff of more than 6,500.

In FY21, the services business recorded a revenue of ₹175 crore.

“The future of facility management, which is a core business of ours, is going to be technology driven and solution based. Increased data analytics, contactless facility management with the use of robotics and IOT, is what we are building via our proprietary software, SILA Connect,” said Rushabh Vora, co-founder & director, SILA who handles the facility management vertical.