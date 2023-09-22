Demand for cement to rise 10-12% this fiscal, says Crisil

September 22, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

Demand for cement is expected to rise 10-12% year on year to 440 million tonnes (MT) in FY24 due to strong offtake from the infrastructure sector, rating agency Crisil said in a report.

According to the report, the profitability of cement companies will recover from a multi-year low due to falling energy costs. “Combined with stable cement prices and softening power and fuel costs, operating profit of manufacturers is expected to recover by ₹200 per tonne from a multi-year low of ₹770 per tonne last fiscal,” Crisil said.

“This demand growth and margin rebound will spur cash accrual and keep credit profiles stable. A Crisil Ratings analysis of 21 cement makers, accounting for 90% of domestic sales volume, shows as much,” it added. According to the rating agency, government spending on infrastructure development, which accounts for 30% of annual cement sales, will drive demand. The housing segment, which accounts for 55% of cement demand, is expected to see steady growth owing to healthy traction in rural housing and urban real estate execution, Crisil said. Continued government focus on affordable housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will also support demand, Crisil added. “Our channel checks indicate cement demand growth was 13-15% in the first half of this fiscal, driven by a strong first quarter and a healthy second quarter, despite some seasonal weakness due to monsoon,” Crisil further said. Koustav Mazumdar, Associate Director- Research, CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics said, “Demand growth may moderate to 7-9% in the second half of this fiscal given the high base and as the Central Government capital expenditure could witness some slowdown with the general elections approaching.” “The delayed and uneven monsoon could cause some pullback in rural housing demand. Constrained availability of labour during the third quarter, as five states go into elections, will also play a role. However, a strong first half will support a robust double-digit growth this fiscal,” he said. Rising cement demand will aid revenue growth this fiscal as pan-India cement prices, which dipped 2.5% during April-August 2023, have seen a pullback recently, the rating agency said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.