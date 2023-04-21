HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Demand condition in India stays resilient: RBI bulletin

Rebound in contact-intensive services supporting demand; monetary-policy actions, supply-side steps to slow pace of retail inflation to 5.2% in Q4 FY24

April 21, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Expectations of a bumper rabi harvest, fiscal thrust on infrastructure and revival in corporate investment in select sectors augur well for the economy, wrote the team led by Deputy Governor Michael D. Patra in the April edition of the RBI’s bulletin.

Expectations of a bumper rabi harvest, fiscal thrust on infrastructure and revival in corporate investment in select sectors augur well for the economy, wrote the team led by Deputy Governor Michael D. Patra in the April edition of the RBI’s bulletin. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Aggregate demand conditions in India remain resilient amid uncertain global outlook, supported a rebound contact-intensive services, according to a RBI bulletin.

Expectations of a bumper rabi harvest, fiscal thrust on infrastructure, and revival in corporate investment in select sectors augur well for the economy, a team of RBI officials lead by Deputy Governor Michael D. Patra wrote in the April edition of the RBI Bulletin. 

“The Indian economy exhibited signs of resilience, as indicated by various high-frequency indicators. Our index of supply-chain pressures for India (ISPI) continued to remain at levels below its historical average since July,” they said.

“The economic activity index (EAI), which tracks the movements of a set of 27 high-frequency indicators, indicated that overall economic activity in Q4:2022-23 may have gathered some momentum in February. Our nowcast of real GDP growth for Q4:2022-23 is placed at 5.4%,” they added. 

Among the lead indicators of demand conditions, they said e-way bill volumes and toll collections remained ebullient, scaling new highs in March 2023, Average electricity generation, however, moderated in March 2023, partly on account of the temperature relief provided by unseasonal rains.

In March, the daily average consumption of fuel further edged up to a new peak Retail sales of vehicles, as proxied by vehicle registrations, recorded a four-month high in March due to increases in both non-transport and transport vehicles’ registrations, they added,

Stating that headline CPI inflation has gradually declined from its peak of 7.8% in April 2022 to 5.7% in March 2023 in response to monetary-policy actions and supply-side measures, they said CPI inflation is projected to ease further to 5.2% in Q4: 2023-24.

“With the RBI remaining steadfast and committed to this mission, we firmly believe that actual outcomes will eventually reflect the nuanced assessment of the outlook that we provide in the State of the Economy,” they said.

“In time, enduring price and financial stability will strengthen the foundations of the economy and provide a fillip to growth. Central banks the world over that are invested with dual mandates are at a fork in their course. The RBI has taken the road that is less travelled by, balancing and calibrating both action and pace,” they added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.