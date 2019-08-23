Demand boost for auto sector

The automotive industry, passing through one of the toughest phases in the last 20 years on account of the slowdown due to multiple issues, is expected to breathe easy following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of a host of measures to revive the flagging fortunes of this important sector that employs millions of people.

The Minister has accepted most of the industry’s demands suggested for the revival of the sector except for reduction in GST.

“The announcements made by the FM are highly appreciated. For the auto sector, there were three broad reasons for the slowdown — poor sentiment, lack of availability of finance and high transaction cost for buying vehicles,” said Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

“[The] FM’s announcements will go a long way in improving sentiments because it shows that the government is listening to the industry. I think that the financing concerns have been more or less taken care of by the announcements. But not much has been done for reducing the transaction costs but several other measures will incentivise vehicle purchase and remove some of the unfounded fears such as BS-IV vehicle registration,” Dr. Goenka added.

Tide over slowdown

Analysts said the measures announced will help the auto industry tide over the current slowdown.

“The additional 15% depreciation granted on purchase of new vehicles will boost demand. The decision to replace old vehicles with new ones at government entities will create demand from the government side. The scrappage policy, which should be implemented by the end of this year, will create additional demand and all these measures will address the problem of slowdown in the auto industry,” said Ambareesh Baliga, independent analyst.

“Tata Motors welcomes the comprehensive set of actions taken by the government and believes the measures to improve liquidity-driven growth and reduce cost of ownership of the vehicles should help the industry get back on track,” said Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD Tata Motors.

“We thank the government for hearing the concerns of the industry empathetically and doing their best under the current conditions,” Mr. Butschek said.

ACMA, the apex body of India’s auto component sector, welcomed the steps.

“We do hope that the measures to improve liquidity and deferring of enhanced vehicle registration cost will revive the ailing sales in the auto sector. That enhanced depreciation of 30% until March 2020 will motivate institutional sales of vehicles. The removal of ban on purchase of new vehicles by the government will help reduce the current pile-up of inventory, ” said Ram Venkataramani, president ACMA,

He said “we do hope that the Central government, in consultation with the Sates, will consider ensuring a uniform GST rate of 18% on all auto components. Currently 60% of auto components are [taxed] at 18%, while the rest are [taxed] at 28%.”