Delta Electronics opens ‘global’ R&D facility in Bengaluru

Delta Electronics India, a player in power electronics, industrial automation, infrastructure and a provider of IoT-based green solutions on Monday opened its new ‘global research centre’ in Bengaluru to strengthen its capabilities in energy-saving, high-voltage power management solutions for telecom, data centres, EV charging, and energy storage applications. The company said, it is expected to employ up to 750 engineers over the next three years and has plans to scale it up to 1,200 at the new facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benjamin Lin, President, Delta Electronics India, a group entity of the Taipei-based firm said it invested $500 million in India since 2015-16.

Delta had earlier set up factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, to manufacture products for various of its business groups to sell in India and overseas.

Delta has also moved its corporate headquarters from Gurgaon to Bengaluru to closely collaborate with its R&D centre and production facility in Krishnagiri.

Delta, which reported global revenues of close to $13 billion in 2023, has 73 R&D facilities globally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.