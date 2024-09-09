Delta Electronics opens ‘global’ R&D facility in Bengaluru

Delta Electronics India, a player in power electronics, industrial automation, infrastructure and a provider of IoT-based green solutions on Monday opened its new ‘global research centre’ in Bengaluru to strengthen its capabilities in energy-saving, high-voltage power management solutions for telecom, data centres, EV charging, and energy storage applications. The company said, it is expected to employ up to 750 engineers over the next three years and has plans to scale it up to 1,200 at the new facility.

Benjamin Lin, President, Delta Electronics India, a group entity of the Taipei-based firm said it invested $500 million in India since 2015-16.

Delta had earlier set up factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, to manufacture products for various of its business groups to sell in India and overseas.

Delta has also moved its corporate headquarters from Gurgaon to Bengaluru to closely collaborate with its R&D centre and production facility in Krishnagiri.

Delta, which reported global revenues of close to $13 billion in 2023, has 73 R&D facilities globally.