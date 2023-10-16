Delta Corp shares plunge nearly 9% on ₹6,384-crore notice for short payment of GST

October 16, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Shares of Delta Corp plunged almost 9% on Monday after the company received a GST notice for short payment of tax to the tune of ₹6,384 crore.

The stock tanked 8.79% to settle at ₹127.70 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it fell 11% to ₹124.60, its 52-week low.

On the NSE, its shares plummeted 8.17% to end at ₹128.55 per piece.

On the volume front, 28.26 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2.93 crore shares were traded on the NSE during the day.

The GST notice took the overall tax demand on the firm to more than ₹23,000 crore.

The company said that the tax demands were arbitrary and contrary to law, and added it would challenge them.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Kolkata, on October 13 served an intimation notice on Deltatech Gaming, a subsidiary of Delta Corp, seeking GST of ₹6,236.8 crore for the period January 2018 to November 2022, the company said in a filing on Saturday.

For the period July 2017 to October 2022, another demand worth ₹147.5 crore had been served, it said.

“The notice advises Deltatech Gaming to pay the alleged tax shortfall along with interest and penalty failing which a show-cause notice will be issued to the company,” it further said.

“The notice also states that the CEO and Executive Director of Deltatech Gaming Limited, being in charge of its day to day affairs, is liable for a penalty” under the GST law.

The amounts claimed in the said notice are based on the gross bet value of all games played during the relevant period, according to Delta Corp.