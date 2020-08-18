Deloitte to buy ad advisory Spatial Access

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP has announced the acquisition of Spatial Access, a specialised advertising and marketing advisory and analytics firm, for an unspecified amount to enhance its advisory capabilities and help brands make efficient advertising and marketing decisions.
“Deloitte strengthens its foothold in the advertising and marketing advisory space by enabling clients to enhance the effectiveness of their marketing spends which are directly aligned to their business objectives,” said Chandrashekar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment industry lead, risk advisory, Deloitte India.
“Our endeavour is to help brands address their business challenges by introducing value added and differentiated tech-enabled solutions across the A&M value chain,” he added.
“At Spatial Access, our differentiator lies in understanding the key challenges of the advertising and marketing fraternity. We have an insiders’ view of the industry,” said Meenakshi Menon, founder, Spatial Access.
“This proposition, combined with the need to scale up the impact of marketing through the technology and analytics skills of Deloitte is poised to provide a more holistic, effective, and efficient solution suite on a larger platform and most importantly, deliver significantly enhanced value to our stakeholders,” she said.
Deloitte’s takeover of Spatal Access would enable advertisers and marketers across the country to benefit from this combined domain expertise, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath