Deloitte acquires assets from Pune firm to boost IoT, automation play

May 15, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Consulting firm Deloitte said it had acquired Tezeva, a connected products platform, and FaktoryWize, a connected operations platform, from Websym Solutions, a Pune-based tech start-up that specialises in data-driven solutions and services. The acquisitions would help strengthen its capabilities in IoT, automation, and digital transformation, Deloitte said.

These assets will help organisations to harness IoT, big data, cloud, and analytics and enable real-time process management. Additionally, they will provide actionable analytics to enhance productivity, improve efficiency, boost operational visibility, and enforce process compliance, according to the consulting firm.

“These acquisitions present an excellent opportunity for us to enhance our expertise in an Industry 4.0 era where data-driven solutions are in high demand across multiple industries, driving efficiency, ease, and productivity,” said Romal Shetty, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte South Asia. As part of the acquisition, co-founders of these platforms – Ashish Nene, Subramhanya Hathwar, and Shripad Shingne and the team –would join Deloitte India.

