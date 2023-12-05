Dell’s tech interventions touched 2 million common Indians

December 05, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Dell Technologies said on Tuesday it has positively impacted two million beneficiaries through the Mobile Solar Community Hubs introduced last year in India.

These mobile hubs are technology-enabled and equipped with requisite devices, including laptops, television screens for broadcasting messages, solar panels to power devices, 4G Internet hotspot facility and self-paced learning content, to help the community access online services.

By March 2024, the programme aims to benefit another 1.2 million people, including 200 retired defence personnel and their wards with digital inclusion opportunities, said the tech firm in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.