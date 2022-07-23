Dell Technologies introduces modern storage solutions in India

Dell Technologies has announced the introduction of software-driven modern storage solutions across its storage portfolio to drive increased intelligence, automation, cyber resiliency and multi-cloud flexibility, the company said.

These advancements will give businesses a secure and flexible environment to derive critical insights to grow in the digital era, it added.

“With dynamic changes like remote working, higher volume of data transactions, use of newer applications and increased IT workloads across industries, businesses in India must heed to the urgent need of upgrading their mission-critical infrastructure to succeed in the competitive landscape,” said Manish Gupta, vice president & general manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

“Our storage advancements are aimed at helping businesses prepare for today and tomorrow’s business challenges,” he said.

“Businesses with a future-driven outlook in the age of digital progress have the unique opportunity to avail our industry-leading offerings such as Dell PowerMax, Dell PowerStore and Dell PowerFlex which give them better cyber-resiliency and optimise their processes across environments,” he added.

The company said the introduction of these new storage innovations comes at a time when it continues to lead the storage market.