Dell confirms its employee has tested positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru

10 March 2020 22:30 IST

Affected person a U.S. returnee; another staffer tests negative

Dell Technologies on Tuesday confirmed that one of its two employees tested positive for COVID-19 following their return from the U.S., including a visit to the company’s headquarters in Round Rock, Texas.

“One employee tested negative. Another [employee] tested positive and has since been placed in quarantine,” the company said.

Responding to a query from The Hindu, Dell Technologies said, “We continue to take steps to protect Dell Technologies team members and communities by following the health and safety guidelines from the World Health Organisation and centres for disease control, and are coordinating with local health officials.”

Advertising

Advertising

Dell Technologies president and MD Alok Ohrie said in an employee broadcast that the team member who tested positive for COVID-19 would not return to work until cleared by medical officials and that the leadership was in contact with the team member to ensure required support.

Team members in Bengaluru who may have come in contact with the affected employees are now working remotely, the company said in a statement. Dell’s local environment, health and safety team is in contact with these team members to monitor their well-being.

With all the four confirmed COVID-19 cases in Karnataka being IT employees and their family members, tech firms across the country are now on high alert.

Microprocessor major Intel on March 3 said one of its employees in the city had potentially been exposed and was under quarantine in accordance with government requirements. Many others, including Microsoft, Infosys, Wipro and SAP, have already beefed up precautionary measures.