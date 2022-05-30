Delivered 36.6% annualised returns from sustainability-led investments: EIS

Bengaluru

Earthwise India Strategy (EIS), a sustainability-led equity investment product, has delivered annualised returns of 36.6% since its inception in January 2020, the company said.

Over the last two years, it had invested in a diversified portfolio of 25-30 stocks chosen on the basis of their contribution to the theme of sustainable economic growth.

Anshul Rai, Founder of Earthwise Investors, said, “Our mission is to generate long-term wealth by investing in a sustainable future. The results we achieved in the 2021 reporting period demonstrates that investing based on the theme of sustainability is an ideal investment proposition for the long term.”

By comprehensively beating the benchmark NIFTY100 index, EIS had demonstrated that it was possible to “do good” and “make money” at the same time, he added.

According to a sustainability report released by EIS, during the last fiscal, the GHG (greenhouse gas emissions) intensity of the EIS portfolio was 1,447 tonnes for billion rupees of EBITDA. In comparison, the NIFTY 100 constituents produced GHG emissions of 59,473 tonnes for producing the same EBITDA. The GHG footprint of EIS portfolio was a mere 2.6% of that of the NIFTY 100.

Similarly, EIS portfolio companies, during the year, used 240 MWh of non-renewable energy for producing one billion rupees of EBITDA, while the NIFTY 100 constituents used 17,011 MWh of non- renewable energy for producing the same EBITDA. Even the water intensity of the EIS portfolio stood at only 2.7% of that of NIFTY 100, it claimed.

Among social factors, the jobs’ intensity of EIS portfolio was 53% higher than that of NIFTY 100. In terms of diversity, on an average, the EIS portfolio companies had 50% more diverse workforce than that of NIFTY 100 constituents, the report further added.