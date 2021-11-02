Delhivery files papers for ₹7,460-crore IPO

Logistics firm Delhivery has filed papers with SEBI to enter the capital market with an IPO size of ₹7,460 crore. This includes a fresh issue of ₹5,000 crore and offer for sale of ₹2,460 crore by existing shareholders, according to the filing.

The company provides a full range of logistics services, including express parcel delivery, heavy goods delivery, PTL freight, TL freight, warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross-border express and freight services and supply chain software, along with value added services such as e-commerce return services, payment collection and processing, installation and assembly services and fraud detection.

Now the company is planning to expand investments in infrastructure and network, continue to build scale in existing business lines, and deepen customer relationships among others.

It is also planning to expand into high-growth international markets and strategic alliances and select acquisition and investment opportunities.