Delhivery buys Spoton Logistics

Bengaluru

25 August 2021 21:25 IST

Delhivery, a logistics and supply chain operator, said it acquired Bengaluru-based Spoton Logistics to boost its B2B capabilities, for an undisclosed sum, on Monday.

Spoton Logistics was set up in 2012 when private equity firm India Equity Partners bought the domestic business from TNT India. In 2018, the firm partnered with a consortium of investors led by Samara Capital and Xponentia Fund Partners, said the company in a statement.

