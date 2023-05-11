Delhi Police registers FIR against BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover for 'misappropriation of funds'

May 11, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has registered a case of misappropriation of funds against BharatPe's former managing director Ashneer Grover, his wife and others, officials said on May 11.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by BharatPe, accusing Mr. Grover and others of "misappropriation of company funds".

"On the complaint filed by M/s Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd (BharatPe) against Ashneer Grover (founder and ex-director of the complainant company), his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and others, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered by the Economic Offences Wing after conducting an enquiry," a senior police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further investigation is underway, they said.