Delhi HC upholds tribunal ruling favouring RIL in gas sale case

May 09, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters

The Delhi High Court has upheld the ruling of an arbitration panel favouring Reliance Industries and its foreign partners in a dispute over gas migration from fields operated by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd., a court order shows.

The oil ministry had approached the Delhi High Court after an international arbitration panel rejected its $1.55 billion fine on Reliance and its partners for selling gas that migrated from ONGC’s fields in the east coast Krishna-Godavari basin to their block in the same area.

“The view taken by the arbitral tribunal is most certainly a ‘possible view’, which calls for no interference,” the court order said.

