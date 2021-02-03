Delhi HC to hear Future’s appeal today

New Delhi

03 February 2021 23:09 IST

The Delhi High Court will on Thursday hear an appeal filed by Future Retail Ltd. (FRL) challenging an order of a single judge of the court ordering it to maintain status quo with regard to its assets’ sale deal with Reliance Retail. FRL’s petition is listed before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel.

The judge had also said he was of the prima facie view that an order of the emergency arbitrator restraining FRL from transferring its retail assets was enforceable in India. Amazon had sought arbitration to block the Future-RIL deal.

