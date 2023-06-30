Delegation to visit U.S. to promote textile export

June 30, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council plans to send a delegation to the U.S. soon to give fillip to export of manmade fibre and technical textiles.

Following the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the U.S., the Council is working on the trip as the U.S. is one of the leading export markets for Indian textiles and clothing, according to Council Chairman Bhadresh Dodhia.

The U.S. is also a source for supply of high-quality raw materials such as speciality yarns, aramid yarns, filter fabrics, etc., required by Indian manufacturers of technical textiles, added Mr. Dodhia.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.