Delegation to visit U.S. to promote textile export

‘U.S. is one of the leading export markets for Indian textiles and clothing’

June 30, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

The Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council plans to send a delegation to the U.S. soon to give fillip to export of manmade fibre and technical textiles.

Following the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the U.S., the Council is working on the trip as the U.S. is one of the leading export markets for Indian textiles and clothing, according to Council Chairman Bhadresh Dodhia.

The U.S. is also a source for supply of high-quality raw materials such as speciality yarns, aramid yarns, filter fabrics, etc., required by Indian manufacturers of technical textiles, added Mr. Dodhia.

