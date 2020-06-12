Define ‘associate medical expenses’, insurers told

HYDERABAD

12 June 2020 22:50 IST

‘Can’t apply deduction for ICU charges’

Insurance regulator IRDAI has asked health insurers to define ‘associate medical expenses’ that will be proportionately deducted, at the time of processing claims, in the event of the insured person having opted for a higher category room in the hospital.

‘Outside definition’

While advising them to define such expenses, the regulator said the cost of pharmacy and consumables, implants and medical devices, as well as diagnostics are not allowed to be part of the definition of ‘associate medical expenses’.

“Insurers are not permitted to apply proportionate deduction for ICU charges as different categories of ICU are not there,” the modified guidelines on ‘product filing in health insurance business – norms on proportionate deductions’ issued by IRDAI said.

According to the guidelines “where as part of product design insurers propose proportionate deduction of the associated medical expenses when a policyholder chooses a higher room category than the category that is eligible as per terms and conditions of the policy, insurers shall define associate medical expenses in the terms and conditions of policy contract.”

“Insurers shall not recover any expenses towards proportionate deductions other than the defined associate medical expenses while processing claims,” General Manager (Health) D.V.S. Ramesh said.

These guidelines will become applicable to the health insurance products, with the regulator, from October 1. “All policy contracts of the existing health insurance products that are not in compliance with these guidelines shall be modified when they are due for renewal from April 1, 2021 onwards,” the communication said.

Head – Health Claims at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Bhaskar Nerurkar said the guideline is a welcome move as it will reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of the customers. He said insurers will negotiate with their hospital networks to see that the increase in rates of the associate medical expenses with change in room category are in control so as to benefit the customer.

IRDAI also advised insurers to ensure that proportionate deductions were not applied in respect of hospitals that do not follow differential billing or for those expenses in respect of which differential billing is not adopted based on the room category.

Health Business Head of Policybazaar.com Amit Chhabra said for the past few months, the policyholders have been complaining of being charged high prices for pharmacy, diagnostics and implants and medical devices during hospitalisation. The IRDAI guidelines are expected to reduce the out-of-the-pocket expenses during treatment which usually account for 60% of the total cost of the treatment.