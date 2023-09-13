HamberMenu
Deficit monsoon likely to affect coffee production

Coffee yield drops by a fifth so far in 2023 due to deficit rainfall in India

September 13, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - The Hindu Bureau

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

India’s coffee production witnessed a 20% drop so far this year due to deficit rainfall in Karnataka where 70 % of India’s coffee is produced, said Mr. KG Jagadeesha, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary of the Coffee Board.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said, “The blossom showers were delayed. In Karnataka....we got only 50% of the expected rains. There is already a 20-25% drop in yield. If there are rains now, we will get the remaining 70-75% yield.”

Current prices are good, covering the cost of production. Indian coffee producers have fetched good prices owing to supply disruptions from Brazil lately, the world’ largest coffee producer, he added. Annual global coffee consumption is 178.53 million bags (each 60 kg).

Speciality coffee consumption in India has risen by almost 10% annually as against 5% for regular coffee. So, growers have been encouraged to plant speciality coffee, said Mr. Jagadeesha.

