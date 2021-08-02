BusinessMUMBAI 02 August 2021 20:53 IST
Deepak Maheshwari is new CEO of Essar Oil UK
The Board of Essar Oil (UK) Ltd. (EOUK) has announced the appointment of Deepak Maheshwari as its CEO.
“As CEO, Mr. Maheshwari will work closely with the EOUK Board on the delivery of a number of strategic energy transition projects which are aimed at making Stanlow a green refinery to meet the post-carbon needs of a progressive UK,” the company said in a statement. EOUK’s Stanlow manufacturing complex annually produces over 16% of the U.K.’s road transport fuels.
