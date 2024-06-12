ADVERTISEMENT

Dee Development Engineers fixes IPO price band at ₹193-203

Published - June 12, 2024 07:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dee Development Engineers Ltd. has announced to open its initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares for bidding on Wednesday, (June 19), in the price band of ₹193-203 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.  The IPO comprises fresh offer of up to ₹325 crore and offer for sale of up to 45,82,000 equity shares.  Bids can be made for a minimum of 73 equity shares and in multiples of 73 shares thereafter.  The company proposes to utilise net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding working capital requirements estimated at ₹ 75 crore in FY25, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings estimated to ₹175crore in FY25; and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

