Decent returns with a dash of safety

Investors seeking fixed income and with a mild appetite for risk can consider Mahindra Finance’s fixed deposit schemes. The offerings include cumulative as well as non-cumulative options.

The cumulative option is where interest is calculated periodically and but paid at the time of maturity. The non-cumulative option allows for payment of interest at half-yearly, quarterly or monthly intervals.

Mahindra Finance’s fixed deposit offerings have a Crisil rating of ‘FAAA,’ which indicates that the degree of safety regarding timely payment of interest and principal is very strong.

Investors can choose from two primary channels: online investment through the company’s website www.mahindrafinance.com (the Dhanvruddhi scheme) and physically via the company’s branches (the Samrudhhi scheme).

The online channel offers interest rates ranging between 7.75% going up to 8.35%. Tenures range from 15 months to 40 months. Minimum amount for investment is ₹5,000 for the cumulative option.

Interest rates offered to senior citizens are 0.1 percentage points more for each option.

For the Samruddhi scheme, for which one has to submit application forms and make payments physically at the company’s branch offices, the interest rates range from 7.6% to 8.25% with tenures starting from 12 months going up to 60 months.

The Mahindra Group’s employees, retired staff and their relatives get an additional 0.35 percentage points on the interest rates while the minimum investment amount is ₹1,000. In this scheme, senior citizens get rates that are higher by 0.25 percentage points than the standard rates above, for the respective tenures.

Investors not looking for a regular income can opt for the 33-month cumulative option at 8.35%.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) having eased repo rates, it is true that interest rates are at a low and that with inflation having spiked recently, interest rates may rise. But the RBI is likely to pause and watch inflation movement before acting, as demand-supply has likely affected food prices. It remains to be seen if high inflation would persist once the effect of onion prices reduces over time.

Also, a less-than-three-year time frame would allow investors to look for re-investment opportunities, should the interest rate cycle turn by the time the deposit matures.

For the year ended March 2019, revenue from operations grew 31% to ₹8,722.91 crore, while profit after tax increased 44.7% to about ₹1,557 crore. As at end-September 2019, it had a healthy capital adequacy ratio of 19.7%. For loans outstanding and which have ageing of 90 days, the company has reported net non-performing assets ratio of 5.8%.

This company’s offerings are comparable to products on offer from companies with similar profiles.

