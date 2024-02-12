December rang in mild recovery in industrial output

February 12, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India’s industrial output growth recovered from an eight-month low of 2.4% in November 2023 to 3.8% in December 2023, with the manufacturing sector’s growth picking up pace from a seven-month low of 1.2% to 3.9%.

Electricity generation grew at the slowest pace since May 2023, rising just 1.2% in December, but was 3% over November 2023 levels. Base effects from December 2022 when electricity output was up 10.4% played a part in the moderation, just as it did for Mining output, which rose 5.1%, compared with 10.1% in December 2022 and 6.8% in November 2023.

A dozen of the 23 manufacturing segments tracked by the National Statistical Office to compute the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded an uptick in December, double the number of sectors that grew in November. Other transport equipment grew 29.4%, accelerating from 9.8% in November. Motor vehicles production maintained a 9.2% uptick in December, the same pace as the previous month, although output dropped 5.7% month-on-month.

Consumer durables production recovered from a 5.4% contraction in November to grow 4.8% in December, albeit aided by a 11.2% dip recorded a year earlier. On a sequential basis, durables’ output jumped 7.75% from November 2023 levels, which marked the lowest production levels since June 2021.

Consumer non-durables also bounced back from a 3.6% contraction in November to rise a moderate 2.1% in December. Output levels were, however, 13.1% higher than November.

Noting that the average IIP growth in the October-December 2023 quarter slowed to 5.9% from 7.8% in the previous quarter, CRISIL chief economist Dharmakirti Joshi said consumption demand is expected to remain soft as transmission of past interest rate hikes and the central bank’s regulatory measures bring down credit growth.

“Exports face renewed risks from global trade disruptions, emanating from continuing unrest in the Middle Sea. Global demand too is expected to slow as the United States slows to its trend growth rate, with progressing transmission of past rate hikes of Federal Reserve,” he noted.