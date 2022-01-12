‘December fuel use shows little growth’

India’s fuel consumption showed negligible growth in December, ahead of fresh curbs kicking in to control the surge of a new variant of COVID-19 that is likely to further dampen demand, official data showed. Total petroleum product consumption was 18.43 million tonnes, compared with 18.36 million tonnes a year earlier.

Diesel, accounting for almost 40% of all petroleum product usage, rose 1.5% to 7.305 million tonnes (MT) and was near the pre-COVID-19 demand of 7.387 MT December 2019, data from the Petroleum Planing and Analysis Cell showed.