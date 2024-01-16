Dec. pharma exports rise 9.3%, buck Red Sea crisis

January 16, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

India’s pharmaceutical exports increased 9.3% year-on-year to $2,477.43 million in December amid the rising impact of the Red Sea crisis on several commodity exports from the country.

For the nine months ended December, pharma exports were 8.2% higher at $20,400.04 million ($18,854.67 million), rekindling hopes of achieving the more than $28 billion target being pursued for the fiscal.

“Given we are predominantly a generic player, it is healthy growth as global generic market is growing at 4-5%,” Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India Director General Ravi Uday Bhaskar said Tuesday on the quick estimate numbers. It has been a roller coaster ride for pharma exports up to November from an increase of 9.43% in April to 0.47% in July before soaring more than 29% in October and moderating to 7.33%.

On the fallout of the crisis in Red Sea, where cargo vessels have come under attack by the Houthi militia of Yemen, Mr. Bhaskar said usually exporters plan well in advance given the long year end vacation in the U.S. and Europe. “Most of exports [to the two key markets] happens prior to that,” he said. The impact of situation in Red Sea, which remains the shortest route between Asia and Europe, will be known once supplies gather momentum after the break. Almost two-third of pharma exports are by sea and the rest, mostly high value and emergency supplies, by air.

