Business

Dec. exports rise 28% from pre-pandemic level

India’s merchandise exports have hit $23.82 billion in the first three weeks of December, almost 28% higher than in the same period in the pre-COVID year 2019, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

The country’s exports in November stood at $30.04 billion, but imports had surged faster taking the country’s trade deficit that month to a record $22.9 billion.

“Exports in the first three weeks of this month are 36.2% [higher] over the same period of 2020 and up by 27.7% from the corresponding weeks in December 2019,” an official said, adding that outbound shipments in the third week of this month accounted for about $7.36 billion.

“Goods exports, excluding petroleum products, increased in this three-week period by 28.08% compared to 2020 and 28.75% over the corresponding period of 2019-20,” the official added.

$120-bn deficit this fiscal

Total merchandise exports between April and November of 2021 were $263.57 billion, while the total imports stood at $384.34 billion, leading to an overall trade deficit of more than $120 billion so far in this financial year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2021 10:33:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/dec-exports-rise-28-from-pre-pandemic-level/article38050863.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY